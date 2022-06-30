Film fans name the stars they desperately want to see make a phoenix-like comeback

Whether we’re talking fiction or reality, Hollywood loves nothing more than a good comeback story that finds a once-mighty name in the industry reclaim their position at the top of the totem pole after a lengthy spell in the wilderness.

Robert Downey Jr. went from being unable to land a job at all due to his countless transgressions to the most popular and highest-paid star on the planet thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Iron Man, while Matthew McConaughey decided he’d had enough of being the handsome shirtless dude from terrible rom-coms, a decision that culminated in an Academy Award.

Similarly, the recent highs of Pig and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent have seen Nicolas Cage escape his reputation as the VOD action thriller’s go-to guy, and the internet couldn’t be happier that beloved icon Brendan Fraser is the latest name to enjoy a resurgence in the eyes of critics, audiences, and the general public.

With that in mind, film fans over on Reddit have been rattling off the candidates for who deserves their moment in the sun next, and things instantly took a turn for the wholesome.

Rick Moranis is a name that comes up a lot, but other than his commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile and upcoming sequel/reboot hybrid Shrunk, he doesn’t seem all that interested in stepping in front of cameras again. It isn’t just restricted to actors, either, with The Mummy‘s Stephen Sommers and Die Hard‘s John McTiernan drumming up plenty of support, as well as the happily-retired thespian-turned-author Gene Hackman.

The jury is out on whether any of it will ever happen, but there are plenty of backers there should the day come.