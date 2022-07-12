Finn Wolfhard rocketed to fame on the soon-ending Stranger Things, and now he’s making sure he will have a wide portfolio of work when the show concludes. The 19-year-old actor is branching out into starring in, co-directing, and co-writing a new horror-comedy production. The plot is currently under wraps.

News of the actor’s upcoming Hell of a Summer is detailed in an article from The Hollywood Reporter earlier today. The film will be co-helmed by Billy Bryk and distributed by 30West. The movie will begin shooting in Ontario this month, bringing Wolfhard back to the nation he was raised.

'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 Eleven/Vecna poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream.”

Fred Hechinger, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Jay Van Hoy are all involved with the project as well. Bryk appeared alongside Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Wolfhard previously made his directorial debut in 2020 with the short film Night Shifts. The actor has a number of other projects in the works as well. He will be doing voice work in the upcoming Pinocchio, which does not yet have a release date, and The Legend of Ochi, which is presently filming in addition. Before he was a known figure, he appeared on Supernatural, The 100, and has also appeared in the short film The Resurrection.