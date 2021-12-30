Warning: this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We’re getting a first look at the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home SteelBook release, a special edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray copy of the film to be released by Best Buy.

While we don’t know much by way of details for the physical copies of the film, which only hit theaters earlier this month, we are getting a jaw-dropping look at the artwork that will don the cover of the case, which you can view below. Be warned, though, the image and the remaining text of this article below may contain spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, so turn back now if you don’t want it ruined.

The post shared by Reddit user u/xSparky on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, at first glance, seems too good not to be some kind of fan art interpretation of the imagined physical media release. However, a quick visit to Best Buy’s website confirms the SteelBook’s announcement and artwork are indeed genuine.

Few details are available about the release as of press time, other than it costs $29.99 and is available for pre-order now. Best Buy hasn’t announced a release date for the SteelBook, either, nor are there any special features listed at the moment.

The cover art features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the foreground, with the background containing the main villains, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro with a hypnotic, swirling multiverse vortex donning a warped cityscape.

For now, we’ll have to contend with watching Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters to scratch that spider-bitten itch.