First poster revealed for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

Your mileage on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will depend on a great many factors, which is an unusual predicament for the eleventh installment in one of the most popular and lucrative multi-film franchises in history to find itself.

There’s obviously the whole Johnny Depp saga, although Mads Mikkelsen looks to be putting an altogether different spin on the villainous Grindelwald, not to mention the constant controversy that seems to be swirling around creator and screenwriter J.K. Rowling everywhere she goes these days. On top of that, there’s the fact predecessor The Crimes of Grindelwald was fairly terrible, sapping a waning fanbase of even more enthusiasm.

Then again, the trailer appeared to win over at least some of the doubters, and hot on the heels of that footage comes the first official poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which you can check out below.

The cynical among us may think that Albus’ family name was bumped up to subtitle status to milk that last little bit of residual goodwill towards Harry Potter, or to overcompensate for The Crimes of Grindelwald‘s third act reveal that went down about as well as a fart in a spacesuit. The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming to theaters on April 2022, though, whether you like it or not.