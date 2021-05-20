First Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Plot Synopsis Teases Knuckles And Tails

Despite only starting production in the middle of March, video game sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already wrapped filming, with director Jeff Fowler marking the occasion last week by thanking the cast, crew and city of Vancouver.

Of course, the live-action element is just a small part of the follow up, with the effects team now hard at work on bringing the title character and his new associates to life. Now that they don’t have to deal with the backlash over a terrifying original design of the furry blue hero, it should be plain sailing for the post-production unit, even if they’ve got their hands fuller than ever with both Tails and Knuckles set to debut.

Plot details are being kept firmly under wraps for now, even if we can expect the much more game-accurate Robotnik to continue being a thorn in the side of Sonic as Jim Carrey devours every shred of scenery in sight, but a new patent filing may have shed some light on the proceedings via a new synopsis, which you can read below.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz.”

Movie studios are legally obligated to file patents with the United States Copyright Office’s public catalogue for any and all upcoming projects as part of a lengthy contractual checklist, but it’s not a 100% guarantee that the finished product will be completely reflective of the initial submission, so the specifics of Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s narrative may have changed at some point through the development, writing and filming processes.

Having become one of the most critically and commercially successful console-to-screen adaptations of all-time, expectations are high for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, though, regardless in what direction the plot ends up heading.