Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging into theaters this week, marking our fifth Spider-Man movie with an appearance by some version of the Green Goblin. In the comic books, Spider-Man’s rogue gallery is far more developed than just the same handful of villains. Here are some lesser-known ones that we’d love to see appear in future live-action Spidey flicks.

The Spot

The character who has the power to create dark portals, The Spot would be an interesting character to see in live-action. While the character is kind of a one-trick pony, it would be visually interesting to see The Spot’s black spots get thrown around the film.

Chameleon

The Chameleon has the ability to transform himself into anyone, as you would suspect a character with his namesake to do. This would be an interesting character to see in a live-action film, as it would create some major intrigue and allow numerous actors to try on the role. However, we already saw Skrulls impersonating Nick Fury and Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so maybe it would be a good idea to stay away from this one for a while.

Alistair Smythe

The wheelchair-bound Alistair Smythe is a robotics expert and responsible for the creation of the Spider-Slayers, robots that hunt Spider-Man. While the character has appeared in cartoons and had a small part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he has yet to make any Spider-Slayers in live-action. It would be interesting to see Alistair and his robots in live-action, especially if he were to make his full transformation into the Ultimate Spider-Slayer.

Dolby reveals new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tombstone

Tombstone is often seen in the comics or the cartoons as a henchman to a larger villain in the Marvel universe, usually Kingpin or Hammerhead. He is an albino man who has great strength which, depending on the depiction, might be from superpowers. He’s also near-impossible to injure, able to withstand physical injury as well as being able to breathe toxic gas. A physically terrifying villain, mostly due to his teeth being shaved into points, Tombstone would be great if done in live-action.

Morlun

One of the lesser-known villains on this list, Morlun has only appeared in the comics and a few video games. He’s an immortal or near-immortal being who feeds on beings called “totems.” Spider-Man is one of these beings and was therefore hunted by Morlun in the comics. If Marvel is committed to introducing multiple Spider-People in the MCU, then Morlun could be really cool to see.

There you have it, some of Spider-Man’s lesser-known villains who could make for interesting big bads in future films. Do you want to see any of these villains pop up on the big screen? Are we missing any that you would add to this list? Let us know in the comments below!