The Flash Movie Set Photo Reveals Wonder Woman Connection

After years stuck in development hell, The Flash movie is finally filming, with production currently ongoing in the UK. London is doubling up as Barry Allen’s hometown of Central City, and the latest set pics have revealed a connection to one of the Scarlet Speedster’s teammates on the Justice League. Namely, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

These photos, one of which you can see below, showcases a bus with an ad featuring Diana Prince on its side. From the looks of things, the Amazonian warrior is sponsoring the Central City Children’s Fund. Yup, that sounds like something Diana would do.

This sort of background crossover was already featured a lot in Shazam!, which likewise showed how images of the Justice League are seen all over the place in the DCEU – in magazines, newspapers and on their merchandise. Of course, Shazam! used these easter eggs because it didn’t actually have any other DCEU stars in it. That’s not the case with The Flash, which will bring back Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Gadot has also been rumored to feature in the past, but it’s currently unclear if she will turn up or not. A more recent report claimed that Gadot could be replaced as Wondy for this movie, with a new Brazilian incarnation of the heroine appearing instead. That’s still feasible, though you might think this bus ad makes that slightly less likely.

With these images surfacing on social media, hopefully we’ll start to get some snaps of the stars in character soon. Thankfully, director Andy Muschietti has already given us a glimpse at the heroes’ costumes, sharing the chest emblems of Ezra Miller’s protagonist, Michael Keaton’s Batman (but not Affleck’s yet) and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, who’s making her debut in this one.

Kiersey Clemons is also reprising her role as Iris West, with Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdu joining the DCEU as Henry and Nora Allen. The Flash is on course to race into theaters on November 4th, 2022.