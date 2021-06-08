Gal Gadot Reportedly Being Recast As Wonder Woman For The Flash

Given that the entire plot hinges on the multiverse, nothing can realistically be ruled out when it comes to The Flash, which is finally deep into shooting after spending close to seven years stuck in development hell.

Naturally, after it was confirmed that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would both be returning as Batman in the movie, talk has surfaced on a regular basis about almost anyone to have played a substantial role in any DC Comics adaptation dropping by for a surprise cameo, ranging from Tom Hardy’s Bane to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze.

Now, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that Wonder Woman will be appearing in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, but the role will be recast for the pic and it won’t be Gal Gadot under the costume, although no further details are provided to support the claim. The news comes from the outlet in question’s “trusted” and “proven” source who confirmed that Wedding Crashers 2 is officially happening, even though it isn’t quite yet, and that Benedict Cumberbatch shot scenes for WandaVision, which as far as we know, he didn’t, so it’s best to take this one with a raised eyebrow for now.

That being said, if we were to throw our speculating hats on, not only did Lynda Carter recently make her DCEU debut in Wonder Woman 1984, but the star of the 1970s TV show also happens to be exactly the same age as Keaton. So, if we’re getting a timeline with an older alternate Batman, then there’s logically no reason why we couldn’t see Diana Prince, either, especially when Affleck and Gadot’s spins on their respective superheroes have plenty of history dating back to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In any case, it’s all hearsay for now, and there’s still a long way to go until The Flash is released in November 2022, so we might not be getting any answers for a while.