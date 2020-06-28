The Flash Will Reportedly Introduce Terry McGinnis Into The DCEU

After years in development hell it’s looking like Warner Bros have firmed up their plans for The Flash. The long-awaited solo outing for the Scarlet Speedster is set to adapt the ‘Flashpoint’ storyline, in which we explore a twisted version of the DC Universe. This looks set to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise his role as Thomas Wayne (as briefly seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) who becomes a warped and murderous take on the Dark Knight.

But it’s looking like Flashpoint Batman won’t be the only version of the character appearing in The Flash. Fans were stunned this week at the unexpected announcement that Michael Keaton is in talks to come back as the ‘Burtonverse’ Batman, as seen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. Word is that the plan is to position this older Bruce Wayne as the ‘Nick Fury’ of the DCEU – providing connective tissue across multiple DC movies.

Given Keaton’s age, it seems his Batman will likely have retired from active crimefighting in accordance with older versions of the character seen in various media. Now sources close to WGTC have told us that they’re considering using the Keaton Bruce Wayne to finally get the Batman Beyond solo movie off the ground. This has been discussed in Hollywood since the early 2000s and seems like a no-brainer as it combines the best bits of Batman and Spider-Man into one cool futuristic tale.

Keaton has long been the fans choice to play the grumpy, physically limited yet still dangerous Batman Beyond Bruce Wayne, so if the response to him in The Flash is positive then I’d expect this to be rushed through development.

More on this as we hear it, but given that Warner Bros seem to be embracing the possibilities of a movie multiverse rather than a singular MCU-style continuity, I hope we get an official Batman Beyond announcement sooner rather than later.