Ezra Miller has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, with footage of the actor apparently choking a fan spreading across social media like wildfire. The video could end up having a hugely detrimental affect on his career, too, with many people already demanding that he be removed from his role as the DCEU’s Flash. We’ve also heard that Miller could end up being written out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise as well, with the delayed production on the movie being the reason he’s even in Iceland to begin with.

The 27 year-old has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but how he responds could go a long way to determining his future as a part of two of Warner Bros.’ most lucrative franchises. After all, the Flash’s solo outing has already been delayed multiple times and the studio could end up seeing this as the ideal opportunity to abandon Miller’s Barry Allen altogether, with rumors doing the rounds that Wally West is already being lined up as his replacement.

Having been cast as the title character almost six years ago, it would be a huge blow for Miller if he ended up losing out on the opportunity to headline The Flash after having been attached to the project for so long, especially when the movie’s stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart recently revealed that she was both shocked and hugely impressed with how seriously he was taking his preparation.

“Ezra as Flash, honestly, his movement, he worked so hard, he came having done all his homework. Normally I’ll grab the actor and I’ll grab the character, and start talking about developing concepts, he’d done it all. He came, and he goes, ‘Yeah, but I’ve been working on this, what do you think?’, and it was brilliant.”

Euthart certainly knows her stuff, having worked on the Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean and James Bond franchises as well as acting as Angelina Jolie’s stunt double on several occasions, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Ezra Miller gets the chance to put all of his preparedness to good use in The Flash, depending on how Warner Bros. choose to react.