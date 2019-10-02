Gal Gadot Being Eyed For Original Role In New Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be closing the book on the Skywalker saga, but Lucasfilm still has big plans for the franchise in the years to come. The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff each have their own Star Wars trilogies in development, with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige also working on a separate movie that could evolve into a trilogy. It’s not just big name filmmakers that the studio is hoping to rope in, either, as they want major stars to lead their films, too.

We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan – that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is being eyed for an original role in one of the upcoming Star Wars trilogies. It’s currently unclear which set of films she’s linked to, but sources say that Lucasfilm wants her to take a leading role in a new trilogy. Whichever part she’s up for is likely an original character, too, and not one we’re familiar with from previous SW media.

This follows on from our scoop about Brie Larson also being up for a Star Wars movie. Many have theorized given her Marvel connection that she’ll be leading Feige’s trilogy and the actress even hinted at the possibility herself over on social media. While it’s still unclear whether they’ll end up in the same movie or not, the fact that Lucasfilm is looking to cast both actresses in upcoming projects ties into our other scoop that says the studio wants to have more female leads across the board.

If this went ahead, we’re not sure what committing to another major franchise would mean for Gadot’s future as Diana Prince in the DCEU. She’s already filmed Wonder Woman 1984, out next summer, and while Wonder Woman 3 isn’t yet in the works, it seems like a safe bet given the character’s popularity. For now, we’ll just have to see how both franchises play out.

Tell us, though, are you happy to live in a world where we might soon have both Brie Larson and Gal Gadot in Star Wars? Join the conversation in the comments section down below and give us your thoughts.