Evangeline Lilly recently received a lot of heat for her controversial stance towards the COVID-19 pandemic, and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is the latest celebrity to slam the Avengers star for these comments.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has crippled many countries around the world. At the time of writing, more than 334,000 people have contracted the disease and 14,597 have fallen victim to symptoms of severe pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome. Seeing as how the infectious virus is rapidly spreading through European countries and recently, the United States, health officials all around the world have asked people to remain indoors, with some governments like France and Germany going so far as to set curfews or harsh punishments for those who disregard the quarantine.

Additionally, COVID-19 has reached the doorsteps of Hollywood and several celebrities, despite major production shutdowns, have tested positive for the virus. As of now, the illness has hit the Game of Thrones family the hardest, with Kristopher Hivju (Tormund) and Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand) both battling the virus and putting themselves under isolation. Perhaps that’s why Sophie Turner, who in the show portrayed Sansa Stark, has decided to take a stance and slam Evangeline Lilly for not taking the current pandemic seriously.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Turner called out the MCU’s Wasp, saying:

“Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your – ” [does air quotes] ‘freedom over … your health.’ I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea.”

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

In fairness, the Game of Thrones star has every right to respond as strongly as she did. Recent estimates say that COVID-19 is claiming victims by the minute, which makes the situation for communities around the world more dire than previously thought.

People are outraged nonetheless, and some even want Marvel to fire Lilly from future movies, which, according to sources close to WGTC, the company is actually considering.

What do you think about this, though? Should Evangeline Lilly be dropped? And is Turner right to call her out? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.