George Lucas Reportedly Wants To Make His Original Sequel Trilogy

In case you hadn’t noticed by this point, Lucasfilm loves a Star Wars trilogy, although they’ve never come anywhere close to recapturing the magic of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

George Lucas’ prequels were widely criticized at the time, but even they look to be going through a reappraisal that seemed unimaginable up until recently, with the fanbase becoming more fractured than ever by the different but equally divisive response to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

The studio haven’t exactly given up on their fascination with trilogies, either, even though there are conflicting reports about whether or not Rian Johnson will ever get around to making his, while Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were fired or chose to walk away from developing three movies of their own, depending on who you believe.

The future of Star Wars on the big screen is more unclear than it’s ever been after a series of disappointments and setbacks, and we’ve now heard that Disney and Lucasfilm could turn to the man who created it all in an effort to rehabilitate the franchise’s failing fortunes. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian, Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] and [SPOILERS] would turn out to be a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, all of which were correct – George Lucas is toying with the idea of making a sequel trilogy of his own.

As fans will know, Lucas already had outlines for his own versions of Episodes VII, VIII and IX, which he ended up handing over to Disney when he sold up and made himself a few billion dollars richer for his troubles, but now he’s reportedly getting the itch to become more hands-on again and make his abandoned concepts a reality since the Mouse House didn’t wind up using them. To be clear, these films wouldn’t retcon or erase the Sequel Trilogy from existence, they would just be a new, separate trilogy set in that galaxy far, far away and based on George’s original ideas that Disney scrapped.

Despite planning to walk away from Star Wars entirely, the noted plaid enthusiast has been slowly becoming more and more involved again, frequently showing up on the set of The Mandalorian and essentially acting as the franchise’s Don Corleone to mentor the new generation.

A new trilogy hailing from Lucas himself would certainly generate huge buzz, but for now this remains nothing more than something he’s been discussing with the studio and thinking about, with no firm confirmation that it will ever happen. Besides, like it’s been said time and time again, Star Wars would be much better off if it left the Skywalker Saga in the past and focused on an entirely new set of characters and stories to lead the beloved sci-fi series into the future.