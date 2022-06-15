Gina Carano attends premiere, discusses Disney exit, internet implodes

Gina Carano‘s first project since her acrimonious exit from The Mandalorian is gearing up to release, and as a revenge thriller produced and distributed by The Daily Wire, Terror on the Prairie is completely in keeping with her regularly controversial and always polarizing nature.

Very few celebrities have generated as much fervent debate and heated discussion on the internet as the former Cara Dune, who was given her marching orders by Disney following a string of questionable social media posts that gave the top brass no other option than to show her the door.

Naturally, social media was instantly split into two distinct camps of Carano supporters and denigrators, something that obviously hasn’t changed after the former MMA fighter took to the red carpet at the Terror on the Prairie premiere, where she opened up on her Disney exit more than once. As you can see below, people had plenty of thoughts that they were willing to share.

If you aren't watching "Terror on The Prairie" live world premier right now, you are missing an Oscar worthy performance by Gina Carano https://t.co/mR2Bjk0Utm — Fear The Blue Falcon (@RealBlueFalcon) June 15, 2022

Wait hold up that Gina Carano movie is called "Terror on the Prairie"? pic.twitter.com/WkviSyo8gr — Random ''Fuck Off Nazis'' Nobody (@RandomNobody86) June 14, 2022

If it didn't have Gina Carano in it and made by The Daily Wire…. nobody would have fucking heard of it. — 🇺🇸 Trooper Reviews 🇺🇦 (@TrooperReviews) June 15, 2022

They should have called Gina Carano's new western "The Unemployable". — Fred Garvin: Male Prostitute! (@JAMALIGLE) June 15, 2022

Gina Carano had such a sweet gig in Hollywood and she blew it up.



It’s even funnier considering on her first film Steven Soderbergh heard her speak and he went “yeah, that’s not happening.” — Jordan (@SLCLunk) June 15, 2022

Gina carano is so bad bro — jessica jones 🇺🇲🇲🇽 (@ialwayscumbac) June 15, 2022

Hey Ben why are you promoting a crap movie? Scared you're gonna lose money? Gina Carano couldn't fight and she can't act. Prove me wrong — Miltiadis (@Whyuliesomuch) June 15, 2022

Do I really have to purchase an entire year of Daily Wire in order to see Gina Carano’s new movie? That’s not a good thing for her fans. — Don Howe (@DonHowePSL) June 15, 2022

The Mandalorian furor has died down somewhat, but only because Carano has taken a step back from the limelight, which is what tends to happen when the monolithic Star Wars machine continues to rumble on without a second thought. However, now that she’s engaging in a comeback of sorts, we should probably expect her to be making the headlines a lot more often.

Whether that’s for positive or negative reasons remains entirely up for debate, but one thing we can guarantee is that she’s going to stir up plenty of wildly differing opinions across the length and breadth of the online community, which admittedly isn’t anything new.