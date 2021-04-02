Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Says Millie Bobby Brown Barks Like A Dog Before Takes

Actors are a very strange bunch, and many of them have their own tics or eccentricities they rely on when it comes to preparing for their latest role. According to Godzilla vs. Kong stars Brian Tyree Henry and Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown will either be singing or barking like a dog.

The trio spent a lot of time together during shooting on the MonsterVerse sequel, even though their road trip subplot has come under fire for being fairly pointless and unnecessary in the grand scheme of things. Nobody comes to a movie titled Godzilla vs. Kong to see intimate human drama, but it still feels as though the returning Madison Russell, Tyree Henry’s Bernie Hayes and Dennison’s Josh Valentine have been shoehorned into the story just so they’ve got something meaningful to do.

In a new interview, Tyree Henry revealed that one of Brown’s habits before getting ready to shoot a scene is to burst into song, with he and Dennison more than happy to join in whenever the occasion called for it.

“Here’s the thing, Millie is so in the moment, and Millie is also a great singer. She likes to sing, so she’ll sing all the time. Julian and I were like, ‘While we’re here, we might as well provide backup’. We would have moments where we were singing, it was the best like soundbooth cover. So we, in between takes, would literally sing our hearts out. It was a lot of fun. She also likes to bark.”

As for Dennison, the Hunt for the Wilderpeople star admitted that Brown has another bizarre habit to prepare for a scene, and it’s a strange thought to imagine Netflix’s Enola Holmes barking like a dog right before getting ready to run around a green screen and pretend to hide from a giant monster.

“I don’t know if that was like a moment for her, like a period of a time where she was just into barking. But she would just bark like before a take, if she needed energy, she would just go, ‘woof, woof, woof, woof’. I’ve seen a lot worse from actors.”

Dennison saying he’s seen actors do a lot worse than Millie Bobby Brown’s unusual preparations for Godzilla vs. Kong is interesting seeing as the 18 year-old only has a handful of movies under his belt, although they do include working closely with Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 2 and Kurt Russell on The Christmas Chronicles sequel.