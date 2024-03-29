Goku vs. Godzilla: Who would win?

In one corner of the ring, wearing orange and blue, with a hairdo that defies both gravity and the liberal application of hair gel, is Goku. In the other, we have Godzilla, the colossal radioactive city stomper. This might seem like a ridiculous matchup. But when you think about it, is it that silly?

A billionaire in a bat costume can go head-to-head with an alien god, and a teenager with spider powers can swing circles around a purple titan. So why not a spiky-haired warrior versus a radioactive dinosaur? In fact, the more you consider it, the more intriguing the matchup becomes.

It’s a classic case of brains versus brawn, speed versus size, energy blasts versus atomic breath. But at least, it would be a far more interesting setup than Godzilla vs. Kong Kong, which feels like a “rock-em-sock-em robots” fight. I have seen more compelling performances from extras in a Godzilla suit.

How powerful is Goku?

In the original Dragon Ball series, Goku was just a kid with a power pole and a knack for martial arts. But as the series progressed, so did Goku’s power level. With each new arc, Goku faced bigger and badder foes, from the demon King Piccolo to the galactic tyrant Frieza, and each time, he rose to the challenge and emerged victorious.

Of course, no discussion of Goku’s power would be complete without mentioning his iconic transformations like Super Saiyan. Suddenly, the limits of what was possible in terms of power levels were shattered, and we were left giddy with excitement at the prospect of what might come next.

Godzilla is the legacy of destruction

Much like his Japanese counterpart, Godzilla has undergone quite the transformation over the years. When he first appeared in 1954’s “Gojira,” he was a metaphor for the destructive power of nuclear weapons. Of course, there were some missteps along the way (looking at you, “Godzilla’s Revenge”), but overall, Godzilla has always managed to adapt to the times while still retaining his essential Godzilla-ness.

One of Godzilla’s most iconic powers is his atomic breath, a searing beam of radioactive energy that he can shoot from his mouth, proving that sometimes, the best defense is a good offense (and a good dental hygiene routine).

And let’s not forget about his epic showdown with Charles Barkley in the classic Nike commercial. Sure, it may have been a bit of a mismatch (Godzilla’s got a bit of a height advantage), but it just goes to show that Godzilla is King of the Crossovers, always ready for a match no matter who it is.

Goku makes Godzilla look like a gecko

As much as it pains me to admit it (and believe me, I’m a big fan of the G-man), it seems pretty clear that Goku would mop the floor with Godzilla in a one-on-one fight.

Godzilla’s strength is his big selling point. He can topple buildings, swat tanks aside like toys, and generally make a mess of any major metropolitan area. But when you stack that up against Goku’s universe-shaking punches, it starts to look a little less impressive.

If Goku’s punches were indeed causing the spacetime fabric to shake during his clash with Beerus, then Godzilla’s strength, while nothing to sneeze at, ultimately pales in comparison.

In the grand scheme of things, Godzilla’s regenerative factor might keep him in the fight a little longer. But it’s just delaying the inevitable. Even if we grant Godzilla the ability to fly (which, let’s be honest, is a bit of a stretch), he’s still going to be eating Goku’s dust. The Saiyan’s speed is simply unmatched. Godzilla, for all his size and power, is still just an admittedly very large creature from Earth.

When you have beings that can casually destroy planets and move faster than the speed of light, the feats become so grandiose that they may lose their relatability. Dragon’s Ball power scaling has gotten to the point where the characters are so absurdly powerful that it’s hard to even comprehend.

Perhaps the real question we should be asking is: who would win in a karaoke contest? Now that’s a matchup I’d pay good money to see. Imagine Goku belting out “My Heart Will Go On” while Godzilla does his best rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” On second thought, maybe some questions are better left unanswered. I think I’ll stick to debating fictional character battles on the internet. It’s safer for everyone that way.