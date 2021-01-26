The Old Guard 2 Reportedly Gets Official Green Light From Netflix

Last summer, The Old Guard hit Netflix and went down a smash with subscribers. Thanks to being a fresh take on the superhero genre and starring Charlize Theron at her ass-kicking best, the high-concept action movie became one of the streamer’s most successful films ever, with 78 million viewers catching it over its first four weeks. You’d imagine that a sequel would be a cert, then, but surprisingly, Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything either way in the months since its arrival.

That being said, we heard rumblings last year that a follow-up was in development and The Illuminerdi now writes that the streamer is 100% a go on the project. At this stage, the outlet doesn’t have any news about the cast and crew, but it’s noted that all the main stars from last time will probably be back. Likewise, Gina Prince-Bythewood is believed to be returning to the director’s chair.

The Old Guard featured Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinell as four superpowered immortals who’ve been protecting the Earth throughout history. By the end of the film, Schoenaerts’ Booker had been banished from the group, but in the final scene he discovers their missing ally Quynh (Van Veronica Ngo) has returned, after being incarcerated for centuries. No doubt this will lead Booker back to the guard, with the question of Quynh’s past and true loyalties likely providing a big plot point in the sequel.

The first movie was based on the comic series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, with a follow-up to that – The Old Guard: Force Multiplied – being released back in 2019, so there’s certainly source material there for the filmmakers to draw from. The Old Guard 2 just seems like the natural thing to do, then, and maybe soon we’ll get that official announcement from Netflix saying it’s definitely, positively happening.