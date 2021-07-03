The Old Guard 3 Reportedly Already Greenlit By Netflix

Netflix has been transparent when it comes to admitting the hunt is on for a marquee franchise that can ascend to the heights of Star Wars and Harry Potter within the pop culture sphere, but it hasn’t happened as of yet. That being said, almost every single one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever are getting some form of continuation, with The Old Guard 2 the most recent addition to the docket.

Of course, that’s the clear and obvious method for determining which in-house titles are worthy of further exploration, and it’s led to a slew of projects built out from the all-time Top 10 entering development. The next installment in the planned Extraction cinematic universe starts shooting in the fall, while Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are both signed to follow up Spenser Confidential.

Bird Box is getting a Spanish-language spinoff, second installments for Enola Holmes and Murder Mystery are both on the way, and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has a prequel and animated series coming in the not-too-distant future. We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix was giving The Witcher a prequel long before Blood Origin was announced – that The Old Guard 3 has already been given the green light, just days after star and producer Charlize Theron confirmed the next outing would shoot early next year.

Of course, the script was no doubt handed in quite some time ago given that cameras will be rolling on Theron’s next outing as immortal warrior Andy in a matter of months. Seeing as the first film ended on a cliffhanger, it stands to reason that The Old Guard will continue building out its mythology to set the stage for any number of further adventures.