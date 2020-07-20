The Old Guard Star Teases Potential Sequel Revealing Quynh’s Story

The Old Guard has enjoyed a successful streaming debut, likely as close as we’re going to get to a 2020 summer blockbuster. The Charlize Theron-led superhero flick has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, while it’s also become one of Netflix’s most-viewed original movies. High time for a sequel, don’t you think?

Fans certainly seem to think so (I confess, I’ve been a bit sniffy on the instant-sequel hype). Nothing’s been officially announced just yet, but that may not be the case for much longer. We’ve already seen Theron and director Gina Prince-Bythewood discuss The Old Guard 2 and now you can add a third name to the list.

Veronica Ngo had a minor part as Quynh, a character with a deeply troubled past whose role appears to have been set up with future instalments in mind. Speaking to Insider, Ngo indicated she wants a sequel to explore Quynh’s story further, though acknowledges that ball is in Netflix’s court.

“Everyone’s so curious about her. When she meets Booker, there’s so much pain and anger in her. There’s a lot more we want to know about her, but you have to ask Netflix what will happen next.”

Ngo wants it, Theron wants it, Bythewood wants it, fans want it. The only obstacle The Old Guard 2 would face is if the first film had struggled to make its money back. It clearly hasn’t, though, so I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing more from this universe sooner rather than later. Fandom cries don’t always get heard and the internet is a bigger echo chamber than many ever realize. But this one looks entirely realistic.

Tell us, though, what direction do you want to see a sequel to The Old Guard take? Want to see more of Quynh? Whether your answer is yes, no, don’t care, or only for 20 minutes, give us your thoughts in the comments section below.