Guillermo del Toro says what we’re all thinking about ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer

The new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer teased more Spider-Man characters, the return of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, and the introduction of Oscar Isaac’s character, Spider-Man 2099. Alongside those of us who loved the first film, it turns out we can count Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro among us.

Del Toro shared his reaction to the new trailer on Twitter with only one word, “Wow!” Well, he said it three times, but you get the idea.

It seems like the highly-acclaimed director was impressed by how this film looks to be a step-up from its predecessor, just by the trailer alone. And who wouldn’t be? We’ve got our first real look at Miles all grown-up and accepting his Spidey responsibility.

Del Toro’s reaction was essentially validation to Spider-Man lovers, with some claiming that if anyone knows art when he sees it, it is GDT. Moreover, he’s one of the very few highly-acclaimed directors who have shown praise for superhero films unlike other big directors, like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, who famously have criticized the MCU.

Wait, Directors show love to superhero films that are soulful and not painfully routine?!?! https://t.co/7RgBAgjrup — n ick🐣 (@fanofjazzmusic) December 13, 2022

They got the Legend impressed and that impresses me… 👀 #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse https://t.co/81EPlhkL3i — Sonja (@RealSonjaMarie) December 13, 2022

When something makes a giant take notice… You know it's worth looking into https://t.co/1HXgCjqMuS — Marc Monroy (@concptulimagin8) December 13, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will bring back some familiar faces, while also introducing other Spider-Man variants from across the multiverse. Some of the other Spider-Men included in this film include Spider-Punk, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther), as well as variants of Spider-Man only previously seen in video games.

Across the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller confirmed that around 240 unique characters will make an appearance, and the film will have a sequel titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.