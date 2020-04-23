The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, was supposed to come out a week ago and unofficially kick off the summer movie season. Boy, how times have changed. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences are going backwards rather than forwards by revisiting older flicks to help fill that empty void.

On Netflix at the moment, you can stream the entire Pierce Brosnan 007 library. And just the other day, in fact, the Irish actor did a live watch party with GoldenEye, answering questions and interacting with fans. He was Bond for a total of four movies, with the last one being the over-the-top entry Die Another Day. One of his co-stars in the film was Halle Berry, who recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show and told a funny and scary story about filming a scene that almost ended very badly.

“I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day, and I was supposed to be all sexy and, like, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it. He had to get up and do the Heimlich,” she remembered. ”So not sexy, so not sexy…You should’ve seen it. James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

So, what she’s saying, is, Bond’s “thrusting” abilities came through when he needed them to. That’s a sex pun for all you fans of Die Another Day. There are a lot in the movie, in case you didn’t catch them.

People might forget that there were once plans for a spinoff film involving Berry’s character, Jinx Johnson (I’m not kidding about the name). It was eventually scrapped, but we did get to see Berry kick ass in last year’s John Wick 3 and she’s also rumored to be getting her own spinoff in that franchise instead, which we’d certainly be up for seeing.

Anyways, No Time To Die is now set for release on November 25th. In the meantime, enjoy the similarly titled Die Another Day featuring invisible cars, surfing, Madonna and the aforementioned puns. As we said above, it’s now on Netflix and provides a few hours of fun, mindless entertainment.