Han Will Reportedly Return In Hobbs & Shaw 2

The Fast & Furious franchise will soon be coming to an end with the back to back tenth and eleventh outings, as series veteran Justin Lin looks to bring the main saga to a close after 20 years, 10 sequels and billions upon billions of box office dollars. However, just because Dominic Toretto and his family are about to ride off into the sunset, that doesn’t mean that the property itself is set to go with them.

After all, The Fast Saga‘s first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, pulled in over $750 million globally and showed us that the brand can still do big, big business even without Vin Diesel and the rest of the gang involved, although it no doubt helped that the film boasted Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the lead roles.

Johnson revealed a while back that a sequel was in active development, and while it’ll be some time yet before we see it given his ridiculously busy schedule, it seems like another familiar face will be showing up. And that’s because according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart‘s cameos in the first effort – none other than Han will appear in Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Obviously, how he’ll factor into things is unclear at this early, early stage, but we’ll no doubt get a much better idea of that once Fast & Furious 9 arrives and we find out what he gets up to in the movie. Regardless, it’s exciting to know that that won’t be the last we see of him in the franchise.

But tell us, what do you think the series has in store for Han? And are you looking forward to seeing him rubbing shoulders with Hobbs and Shaw in the duo's sequel?