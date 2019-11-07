Jeremy Renner Was Supposed To Get His Own Hawkeye Movie

Disney+ is finally launching next week, much to the chagrin of other streaming services. The platform is expected to crank out tons of great material for fans, including exciting original MCU projects. One of the shows that’s scheduled to come out in the near future is Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner. Before the series was announced, however, there were plans to give the titular superhero his own movie.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, they were already beginning to map out what a standalone film would look like for Hawkeye before they decided to go with a show on Disney+ instead. Renner was reportedly fine with the change and fans were excited to see Clint Barton get his own moment in the sun.

That sentiment now appears to have changed, however, following the recent allegations facing the actor. The reports of horrifying threats of murder and abuse against his ex-wife and daughter continue to worsen by the day and though Renner has adamantly denied these claims (even going as far as to call his former wife “unstable”), they’ve since been verified by a third party.

Marvel fans are now calling for the role to be recast. While Disney considered this option for a little while, it seems like they’re sticking with the controversial 48-year-old for the time being. The show will instead act as a sendoff for the original Avengers member, who’ll eventually pass his bow and arrow on to Kate Bishop.

It remains to be seen how fans will react to this decision, though it’s likely that it won’t be positive. If these revelations turn out to be true, then Disney will be under a lot more pressure to oust Renner from the upcoming project. There’s still time for them to do the right thing, of course, but the fact that they haven’t by now is troubling.

In any case, Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ during the fall of 2021.