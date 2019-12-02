New Hellraiser Trilogy Steelbook Collection Coming In 2020 With Pinhead Bust

We’ve had some excellent special editions of Hellraiser from Arrow Video, including recent Blu-rays of the original 1987 Clive Barker-directed movie and its first sequel. The genre specialist distributor are now following this up though with a limited edition steelbook of the whole Hellraiser trilogy, which follows on from “The Scarlet Box” special collection they put out in 2016. We’ll be able to get our hands on the latest collection in January 2020, as well as the chance to claim one of 500 Pinhead statuettes that come with the Blu-ray set.

Arrow certainly pull out all the stops when it comes to their Blu-rays, from 2K restorations to packaging together special features and exclusive new material. As well as bringing us the best quality copies of Hellraiser on the market, Arrow have put out special editions of Barker’s Candyman, and the (somewhat less) revered Rawhead Rex.

The new steelbook collection, as well as just looking pretty damn cool, includes new 2K restorations of Hellbound: Hellraiser II and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, as well as all the extra features from the standalone discs.

New Hellraiser Steelbook Collection Has Such Sights To Show Us 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To this end, Hellraiser comes packed with audio commentaries, interviews and the comprehensive Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser documentary on the making of the movie. The second part of the latter documentary comes with Hellbound: Hellraiser II, as well as some deleted scenes and other bonus material. Finally, the Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth disc has the alternate unrated version of the picture, a new audio commentary with writer Peter Atkins, and other so-far-unreleased interviews and features.

Overall, the new Hellraiser collection will be a tempting option for fans, even including those who own the other Blu-rays or the older 2016 collection. Arrow always do a sterling job with artwork and exclusive material, so we’d expect to see this new edition go fast.

Of course, we’re still waiting for more news of a Hellraiser reboot and a possible television adaptation of the franchise, but in the meantime, tell us, what do you think of the new collection? Let us know in the comments down below.