Henry Cavill And Amber Heard Are 2 Of The Most Popular Stars In The World Right Now

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been one of the most popular talking points online over the past few weeks, with the director’s cut of the DC epic proving to be a major success for HBO Max. And it seems that success has translated into some of the movie’s stars becoming the most popular celebrities on the internet right now. As per IMDb’s STARmeter, four of the film’s cast members are in the site’s Top 10 most viewed profiles this week.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Diana Prince’s mother, Queen Hippolyta, comes in at number 10, while in seventh place is the one and only Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. In sixth, meanwhile, is the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill, and Mera actress Amber Heard then occupies the fifth spot on the chart. Interestingly, it’s Zack Snyder himself who beats out his stars, though, as the filmmaker currently sits at number four.

With half of IMDb’s Top 10 most-viewed profiles being connected to Justice League, that just shows how massively popular the film is online. Let’s compare it to Marvel’s latest release, for example, the ongoing Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Only one star from that show factors into the Top 10 – Wyatt Russell, in first place. And when you extend it to include the Top 20, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Amy Adams also enter the fray for DC.

Obviously, Heard’s high position on the chart could partly be because her legal battles with ex Johnny Depp have recently been grabbing headlines again, but on the whole, all these high placements are purely to do with the positive reception to the Snyder Cut. The reception’s been so good, in fact, that it’s led to a new social media campaign – the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement. Warner Bros. has got another think coming if they believe that fans are going to accept Zack Snyder’s Justice League as the last Snyder DC movie.