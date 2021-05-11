Henry Cavill Being Blamed For Derailing His Own Career

Based on the sheer amount of time that the speculation around his future as Superman has been bubbling away in the background, the sooner Henry Cavill comes out and publicly clears the air, the better.

We’ve literally been hearing for years that he could potentially be done as Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Man of Steel, which admittedly looks a lot more likely now than at any other point given that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are rebooting the character without his involvement. Of course, Cavill is still under contract and even before the theatrical edition of Justice League was released he had at least one film left on his deal, but with a solo sequel essentially having been dead in the water for a long while and the SnyderVerse winding down, it’s hard to see where he goes from here.

Insider Grace Randolph recently claimed that it’s basically all his own fault, though, that he’s been removed from the DCEU spotlight – following up her previous comments that the actor had a likability problem behind the scenes and refused to cameo in Shazam! because he wanted too much money – by saying he should learn from his mistakes, as you can see below.

And as for #HenryCavill unfollowing WB & DC today it's hard to sympathize with the only main cast member who didn't support the #SnyderCut back in Nov 2019 & who made a lot of enemies by not doing that #Shazam cameo, etc. I hope he learned from this, & gets cast as #JamesBond — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 7, 2021

Of course, none of Randolph’s statements have been corroborated and it turns out that Henry Cavill didn’t even unfollow the social media accounts in question, so there certainly seems to be an air of personal prejudice to the tipster’s opinions. Besides, it’s not like he’s on the outside of Hollywood looking in having recently taken second billing behind Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while Enola Holmes was a huge hit for Netflix and The Witcher reigned as the most popular TV show on the planet for weeks after it first premiered. As such, he’ll no doubt continue to thrive with or without Superman.