Henry Cavill fans present James Gunn with a dark DC character the Superman star needs to play next

Henry Cavill is officially done as the Man of Steel, there’s no doubt about that, what with Superman: Legacy set to reboot the Last Son of Krypton with a much younger actor. What we can’t rule out for certain, though, is that James Gunn and Peter Safran won’t find another role for Cavill in their nascent DCU. After all, word has it that Jason Momoa is swapping Aquaman for Lobo, so it’s not an impossibility. All it would take is for the perfect character to rise up who is the polar opposite of Superman.

And, wouldn’t you know it, intrepid DC fans may have already found the ideal new role for Cavill. Enter Etrigan the Demon. As pitched by u/RedN0va on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, the ex-Witcher lead would actually be an amazing choice to bring this hellish anti-hero to life. In the pages of DC Comics, Jason Blood is an immortal medieval knight cursed to share his body with a demon. The Redditor argued that Cavill has the “regal bearing” for the Blood character but also the “physicality” for Etrigan. Honestly, we can see it.

So too can many of the fans in replies, with even those who think it would probably be better for Cavill to distance himself from DC admitting that he would kill it as Etrigan. It doesn’t hurt that the character seems like someone who stands a decent chance of appearing in Gunn’s vision before long, seeing as the DCU is definitely embracing its horror side from the off — see the Creature Commandos animated series and the Swamp Thing movie.

Etrigan has made a couple of near-misses when it comes to his live-action debut, thanks to Guillermo del Toro’s Justice League Dark film and J.J. Abrams’ TV show based on the team both being aborted, so the yellow-skinned beastie is definitely due a lucky break soon. Whether it’ll be Henry Cavill donning his horns when he does eventually appear, though, we’ll have to see.