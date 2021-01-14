Henry Cavill’s Superman Rumored To Cameo In The Flash

You could definitely say that Warner Bros. haven’t made the most of Henry Cavill’s Superman, with the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout having appeared in just three movies, despite the actor being cast in the role ten years ago. Out of those three, Man of Steel seemed destined to launch a franchise, before the studio’s shared universe exploded out of nowhere and apparently caused the hierarchy to lose any and all interest in more solo adventures.

Cavill played a supporting role in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, while his screen time was reduced to an extended cameo in Joss Whedon’s Justice League that was more noticeable for whatever the hell the effects team did to his face rather than his actual contributions to the film, and he wasn’t even involved when the character showed up at the end of Shazam!

That’s hardly a great return after a decade, and to put things into perspective, fellow Brit Tom Holland was hired to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man in June 2015 and December’s release of the web-slinging threequel marks his sixth outing under the costume already. The Snyder Cut of Justice League will hopefully right many of the wrongs that plagued the theatrical edition, but there are still no concrete plans for any Man of Steel sequels despite the constant rumors and speculation.

However, Cavill did extend his contract with the studio, so they’ve clearly got something in mind for Superman, with the latest reports claiming that he’s set to cameo in The Flash. No further details are available, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard something similar and it wouldn’t be surprising, either, especially with his schedule relatively clear once filming wraps on season 2 of The Witcher.