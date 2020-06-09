The Flash Movie May Feature Superman, But Not Henry Cavill

There’s been a lot of good news for fans of the DCEU recently with the announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be heading exclusively to HBO Max and confirmation that Henry Cavill’s Superman will return to the franchise after much speculation over his future, but there are still plenty of question marks surrounding one of their upcoming solo movies.

The Flash has been in the works since 2014, and yet still hasn’t made it into production. There have been countless creative reshuffles, with It director Andy Muschietti the latest name hoping to actually get the thing made, but despite having a release date scheduled for June 2022, star Ezra Miller’s recent transgressions have once again cast shadows of doubt over the Scarlet Speedster’s first headlining role.

There’ve been calls for Miller to be removed from the part, along with reports that the movie is still going ahead with or without him, and we’ve now heard from our sources that one idea for the film is to have it feature Superman, but in a timely hint of irony, Henry Cavill won’t be the one suiting up as the Big Blue Boy Scout.

New Fan Art Imagines Black Suit Superman In The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a Justice League Dark show is in the works for HBO Max as well as a Green Lantern series, both of which were correct – The Flash is still set to incorporate elements from the Flashpoint storyline, meaning that the studio are hoping to include the alternate reality version of Superman seen in the comics.

Similar to how Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Flashpoint Batman could also appear in the movie, this isn’t a full-blown re-casting of the character but a glimpse into the DCEU’s multiverse and a Man of Steel from a different timeline, meaning they’d need someone other than Cavill for the role if they decide to include the hero. However, with no Man of Steel sequel on the horizon and Cavill’s new deal said to be for cameos only, the timing isn’t exactly ideal for The Witcher star to discover that Kal-El’s next live-action appearance might not even involve him at all.