Here are the fates of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s multiversal visitors

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters worldwide, though, cruelly, not in the United States. Spoilers have been trickling across social media throughout the day, and hardcore Spidey fans have already cocooned themselves away from gossip and speculation.

But, if you really want to know how it goes down before seeing the movie, I’ve got your back. Naturally, major spoilers follow, so only read past the gallery unless you’re absolutely positively sure you want to know what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, if you’re reading this, you can’t say you haven’t been warned. No Way Home turns out to be all that was promised and more. And yes, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in this movie. A lot.

For MCU Spidey’s fate, click here to transport yourself to his spoiler dimension.

Raimiverse Spider-Man: Is older and wiser than the others and has led a long life of superheroing in his own dimension. His relationship with Mary Jane appears to have worked out, though, as always, the situation is complicated. He is stabbed by Green Goblin in the finale, though after a dicey few moments, it appears his injury isn’t too serious. Sent back to the Raimiverse alive, but in serious pain.

Amazing Spider-Man: Is still traumatized by Gwen Stacy’s death. Became a darker hero and “stopped pulling his punches” after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, causing him to warn MCU Spider-Man not to go down a similarly dark path. Experiences a tearjerking redemption when he manages to save a falling MJ. Happy to have ‘brothers’ in the multiverse. Sent back home unharmed.

Doctor Octopus: Tom Holland’s Spidey and Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn overcome his broken inhibitor chip and restore his sanity. After this, he’s a good guy, appearing at the movie’s finale to help bring down Electro (and losing one of his tentacles in the process). Eventually sent back to the Raimiverse.

Norman Osborn/Green Goblin: Makes an effort to leave the Goblin persona behind, but he won’t suppress his sinister side so easily. In a showdown with Spidey, he kills Marisa Tomei’s May Parker and is the primary threat in the final battle. Has a knock-down, brutal battle in which Holland’s Spidey is trying to outright kill him, though he’s stopped by the other two Spideys and promptly cured. Appears to be a completely broken man when sent back to the Raimiverse.

Electro: Is constantly tempted by the power surging through the MCU, eventually finding the lure of the arc reactor tech too much to resist. One of the major villains in the finale, though, is eventually depowered and sent back to the Amazing universe. Has a great line in which he wonders if there’s a Black Spider-Man out there.

Gorgeous 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster showcases Spidey in the snow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sandman: Not really an antagonist at all. Immediately teams up with Spidey to take down Electro and is solely concerned with getting back to his universe and reuniting with his daughter. Only becomes a threat when Holland’s Spider-Man hesitates to send everyone back home. Ends up cured of his sand form and sent back to the Raimiverse.

Lizard: Still mildly obsessed with turning everyone into dinosaurs. Is transformed back into Curt Connors, though appears to have suffered a severe mental break in the process. Sent back to the Amazing universe.

Eddie Brock/Venom: Seems to have spent his time in the MCU getting drunk and trying to process the crazy stuff that’s happened over the years. Zapped back to his universe before paying his bar bill, though a blob of symbiote goo is left behind in the MCU…

Whether this is the last time we’ll see these characters remains to be seen, though as of the credits, they’re all safely back home where they belong (save for a chunk of Venom).

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Friday.