Most fans are in agreement that while there were an awful lot of things wrong with The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Andrew Garfield definitely wasn’t one of them, apart from the standard Hollywood trope that saw him play a teenager despite the actor pushing 30 when the first movie was released.

As a lifelong fan of the web-slinger, Garfield gave his all to the films, even if the quality of everything else around him wasn’t quite up to scratch. He remains a lot of people’s favorite incarnation of Spider-Man, too, and with the announcement that his old nemesis Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, there’s now renewed hope that he too could make a comeback as the live-action Spider-Verse is slowly revealed.

The 37 year-old is hardly renowned for starring in effects-heavy blockbusters, with his time as Peter Parker the only big budget movies he’s ever appeared in as he focuses largely on material that challenges him as an actor, but some new fan art from Yadvender Singh Rana imagines how The Social Network star could look as the Fantastic Four‘s Human Torch, which you can see below.

Fox’s Fantastic Four movies hardly stopped the cast members from enjoying further success in the comic book genre, with previous Human Torches Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan going on to play Captain America and Black Panther‘s Killmonger, respectively. Andrew Garfield definitely possesses all of the talents to put his own stamp on Johnny Storm in the MCU’s upcoming reboot of the legendary superhero team, and it would certainly mark a change of pace for someone to portray the role after already playing another superhero instead of the other way around.