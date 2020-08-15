Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Fan Spots Hilarious New Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a ridiculously good time, and if you haven’t already watched it, we recommend righting that wrong immediately by catching it on Netflix. The pic acts as an origin story to Miles Morales’ run as Spider-Man but ditches the tired tropes that come with the territory while also introducing the concept of the Spider-Verse.

Juggling six Spider-People, each with their own unique personalities and mini-character arcs, could not have made for an easy scripting process, but they pulled it off perfectly. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 reportedly plans to introduce even more wall-crawlers, too, and we’ve got good reason to be super excited for it now that it’s officially in production.

Of course, part of the charm of the animated movie is just how stunning and vibrant the art style looked. It even played directly into the humor, which leads to one Easter egg that was overlooked for quite some time. If you’ll recall, one of Into the Spider-Verse’s best gags was how it fast-forwarded through the backstory of every Spider-Person as they were introduced. The most famous one being Peter Parker’s story, which we’re all familiar with, but which also went through some alterations.

This particular Easter egg references the “so-so popsicle” joke from Parker’s story. An eagle-eyed fan noticed that when Spider-Man is fighting Doc Ock at one point, his face distorts to resemble the popsicle, a clever reference that most people would’ve missed entirely. You can check out the evidence for yourself in the gallery below, along with the explanation from the fan:

“Someone mentioned that during the opening bit in spider-verse, after the popsicle gag and spider-man gets slammed against the screen by doc ock, there’s a single frame where his face is distorted to match the popsicle on impact and I’m kind of floored I never noticed that,” writes Twitter user Local Rabbit.

While it might not add a whole lot to the story, this is definitely a nice little find and just goes to show how much love and effort went into crafting the film. And we’re sure there are many more Easter eggs that have yet to be found, too, considering how much was packed into the pic.

Tell us, though, did you already spot this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Easter egg while you were watching it? Or is this a new one for you as well? Let us know in the comments section down below.