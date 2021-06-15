Namor the Sub-Mariner is one historic Marvel character that fans can’t wait to finally see in the MCU. Though rights issues kept him out of the franchise for years, it’s widely believed that the king of Atlantis will debut very soon, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No plot details have been revealed as yet about the much-anticipated sequel, but it’s easy to see how the monarch of one secret kingdom could crossover with another secret kingdom like Wakanda.

The big question is, though, who could play Namor? Digital artist Mizuri has now shared this epic piece of fan art that imagines The Hobbit star Luke Evans as the anti-hero. This is far from the first time that the Welsh actor has been linked to the role, and this artwork once again proves why he would be a great fit for the part.

Check it out in the gallery below:

Here's How Luke Evans Could Look As Namor In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the latest reports have actually pointed to Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta being in talks to portray Namor. Huerta’s apparent casting has caused quite the stir online, generating a few grumbles from those who wanted a more familiar name as the character, like Evans. Assuming the Huerta news is accurate, it’s easy to imagine Evans landing a different gig in the MCU somewhere, especially given his ongoing partnership with Disney – he’s set to reprise Gaston in a Beauty and the Beast TV show.

One of Marvel’s very first creations, Namor has been portrayed in a lot of different ways over the years, sometimes acting as a hero, sometimes as a villain and other times sitting somewhere in the middle. He’s also notably the universe’s first mutant so his arrival could tee up the incoming X-Men. These elements should help differentiate Namor from DC’s similarly themed – and more famous – Aquaman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is gearing up to start shooting very soon ahead of its scheduled release on July 8th, 2022.