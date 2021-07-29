When it comes to iconic Marvel characters there are few who can compete with Captain America himself. The super soldier shows off plenty of impressive physical feats throughout the films and comics that make him one of the most athletically capable characters in the Marvel universe.

After being juiced up with the Super Soldier Serum there are some obvious physical changes that Cap goes through which grant him new powers. One thing that isn’t clear though is exactly how fast he can run.

During Captain America: Civil War we see Cap keep up with both the Winter Soldier and Black Panther during their intense chase scene towards the beginning of the film, but how fast is that in comparison to the rest of the MCU?

In this article, we’ll break down exactly how fast Captain America really is and where that sits among his other superpowered associates.

So Just How Fast Can Captain America Run?

According to the 2020 book, The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond we know that Captain America can comfortably run 13 miles in 30 minutes.

This might not seem like the fastest speed but if we compare it to the top speed of Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, who is widely regarded as the fastest man alive, the number becomes extremely impressive. Bolt’s 100-meter sprint comes in around 28miles per hour, while Captain America at the speed recorded in the data files could run this distance a whopping 40 miles per hour.

This speed puts the Cap above most of his allies within the MCU. While there are definitely fast characters, as far as land-based running speed goes Captain America isn’t lacking.

When it comes to speedsters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the fastest runner is by far Quicksilver. Whether it’s the Quicksilver from Age of Ultron, or from Fox’s X-Men films, the character has little competition. Perhaps with the introduction of the X-Men into the MCU, we’ll find out an exact gauge on his speed in the future.