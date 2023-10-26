How to watch all 6 ‘Death Race’ movies in order

The dystopian series about a deadly race now has six different films in its roster, but how do you watch them in order?

Over three decades after the release of Death Race 2000, the cult classic was brought back into the public consciousness thanks to a Jason Statham movie which took on the moniker Death Race. The high-octane film series has now been expanded by a further four movies, bringing the overall total in the franchise to six.

The films are listed in their release order below. However, there is also a section at the bottom of this article that works as a watch order guide, if you want to go through the franchise in the order in which they take place in the Death Race world. So if you’re seeking to dive deep into the Transcontinental Road Race, but don’t know how to start on your journey of destruction, here’s a twofold road map to watch all 6 Death Race movies in order!

1. Death Race 2000 (1975)

The cult classic that started it all: Death Race 2000 exploded onto the scene in 1975, and had an immediate impact on a small but dedicated fanbase. Starring David Carradine, Sylvester Stallone, and one of Andy Warhol’s muses, Mary Woronov, it takes place in a dystopian America in the year 2000, when economic ruin and civil unrest has led to martial law and a totalitarian government. Americans’ main source of entertainment is the no-holds-barred Transcontinental Road Race, where drivers battle it out in increasingly violent and gory ways to gain glory. A team of resistance fighters plans to sabotage the race and take hostages in an attempt to bargain with the government, only to find that it isn’t going to be as simple as they thought. With lots of action and plenty of violence, this is a great introduction to the Death Race universe.

2. Death Race (2008)

This popular 2008 movie was conceived as a remake of the 1975 original, but director Paul W. S. Anderson has since stated that he sees it as more of a prequel. Jason Statham takes on the main role of Frankenstein, although unlike in the original, the race isn’t a nationwide event. Instead, it’s taken part in by various prisoners at Terminal Island Penitentiary, one of many private prisons who raise money by putting on death races. The movie isn’t quite as funny as the original, but improved CGI makes it a thrilling watch.

3. Death Race 2 (2010)

Luke Goss replaced Statham in this direct-to-DVD film that explores the beginnings of the Frankenstein character, delving deep into his earlier life in the prison, and allowing us to see how he became the person he did. The action mostly takes place on Terminal Island again, although at the beginning, the punishment is a “Death Match,” not a “Death Race.” However, we do see the titular event birthed in this film, which makes it a vital watch for those interested in the lore.

4. Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Goss returns as Frankenstein in this second direct-to-DVD installment and fourth overall of the Death Race franchise. The film takes place between the events of Death Race 2 and Death Race, and sees the famous race moved to South Africa at the behest of its new billionaire owner. While it won’t be winning any Oscars, the film is a fun watch that’s perfect for getting your action fix.

5. Death Race 2050 (2017)

The humor of Death Race 2000 is brought back in the fifth franchise installment and immediate sequel to the 1975 cult classic. Kiwi Manu Bennett takes on the Frankenstein name in this version, which like the original, follows the racers as a group of rebels attempts to ruin the event as a form of protest. Campy, unserious, and fully aware of what it is, Death Race 2050 manages to be both silly and a great watch, and from a movie-goer perspective is probably the best of the newer films.

6. Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018)

The most recent film in the franchise serves as a direct sequel to Jason Statham’s 2008 attempt, and is a bit of a messy watch. However, it’s still a super fun movie, and by this point in the rewatch your brain is probably a bit scrambled, so it will no doubt still be enjoyable. The film basically follows the attempts of authorities to lessen Frankenstein’s power (who, in this version, is played by Velislav Pavlov).

How to watch films in the order they take place in the Death Race universe

Image via Universal

To watch the Death Race films in the order they take place in the Death Race universe, see the below list: