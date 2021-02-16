How To Watch Every Film In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Online

With Spider-Man 3 shooting in Atlanta, rumors have reached fever pitch that Tom Holland will be joined in the threequel by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for some live-action Spider-Verse goodness. Holland himself has denied that this is happening but, well, that’s what he would say, right? With all the speculation about his return, then, you might be getting the urge to revisit the original Spider-Man trilogy, starring Maguire as Peter Parker.

Unfortunately, no Spider-Man movies are currently available on Disney Plus alongside so many other Marvel flicks. Nor are they on Netflix. So, where can you catch them? Well, if you’re looking to stream 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2007’s Spider-Man 3, you can find all three on Starz, who have an exclusive deal to host Sony Pictures’ back catalog and likewise have a partnership with Lionsgate, so they’ve got a pretty sizeable library of titles.

If you’re open to adding Starz to your lineup of subscription services, then you can access it for $8.99 per month. You can also purchase a Starz add-on for the same price on both Hulu or Amazon Prime, if you’re already subscribed to either of those. Alternatively, if you’re looking to simply watch the Spider-Man trilogy and flee, Starz offers a seven-day free trial.

Doctor Strange, Maguire And Garfield Join The Fight On Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Then again, you can always rent the films from whatever your preferred digital platform is. Prime, for instance, charges just $2.99 each for the trilogy. So, for under $10, you can spend a day reliving the highs (and lows) of the wall-crawler’s web-slinging battles against the likes of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and Venom – some of whom will be appearing in Spider-Man 3.

As well as Maguire maybe turning up in the threequel, Sam Raimi is busy filming Doctor Strange 2 – his MCU directorial debut – right now, so there’s another reason to rewatch his Spider-Man trilogy, however you go about it.