13 Big Movies Released Via Streaming And On Demand This Weekend
With more combatants in the streaming wars than ever before, and NBCUniversal’s Peacock going live next week to provide even more competition for subscribers, the various companies with their own platforms are under more pressure than ever to deliver when it comes to their in-house content.
Nobody wants a reputation for making bad movies, but with the market more crowded than ever, a couple of slip-ups and people could soon lose interest entirely. With theaters around the world still closed due to the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the VOD industry also finds itself in the midst of a resurgence, with studios sending many big titles that were due a big screen release straight to digital instead, providing viewers with more options than ever from the comfort of their own homes.
There are several major titles available to stream this weekend featuring some of the biggest names in the business, offering something for everyone across the entire spectrum of genres. For instance, Tom Hanks might not be happy about it, but his World War II drama Greyhound hit Apple TV+ today, while we also got Charlize Theron’s new action-packed Netflix original The Old Guard.
For more, you can check out the full list of this weekend’s major streaming releases and where to find them below.
- The Old Guard – Netflix
- Greyhound – Apple TV+
- Palm Springs – Hulu
- Belzebuth – VOD
- The Beach House – Shudder
- First Cow – VOD
- Homewrecker – VOD
- Mighty Oak – VOD
- The Wild Goose Lake – VOD
- Archive – VOD
- Volition – VOD
- Vivarium – Amazon Prime
- Last Christmas – HBO Max
Whether you’re in the mood for a period-set naval drama, a high-octane actioner, the latest comedy from The Lonely Island, slashers, rom-coms, straightforward dramas or a really weird and creepy film, there’s something headed to streaming this weekend to cater to almost every imaginable taste and you’d be wise to check out as many of these new releases as possible.
