Hugh Jackman Calls Off The Search For The Next Wolverine With Adorable Photo

It’ll probably be a while until we see them in action, but every Marvel fan wants to know who’s going to be the next Wolverine. Hugh Jackman said goodbye to the role back in 2017, but Logan is set to be rebooted in the MCU before too long. Many actors have been suggested to take over the character – Tom Hardy, Keanu Reeves, Danny DeVito (no, really) – but Jackman has now made his personal choice for his replacement known. And all I can say is that while it’s a left-field choice, they would definitely bring an unexpected cuteness factor to the part.

Twitter user Yenci Aguilar Arroyo sent the Australian star a snap of her two baby twins dressed in matching Wolverine outfits. Jackman then retweeted the pic, adding the caption: “Call off the search for a new #Wolverine. Here’s your heir and a spare.” You heard it here first, folks.

Call off the search for a new #Wolverine. Here’s your heir and a spare. @yencita09 https://t.co/UzUqdZzYTz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 6, 2020

Funnily enough, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has just recommended that Marvel wait a while before introducing audiences to a new version of Wolverine. And if they feel like waiting 20-30 years, than maybe one of these two photogenic mutants could land the gig. Hey, they’ve got Jackman’s vote, that’s got to count for something, right?

Obviously, everyone’s top choice to play Wolverine in the MCU would be Jackman himself, but it seems like he’s put the part behind him with Logan, which he’s described as the perfect farewell to his 17-year tenure as the character. Marvel has managed to pull off some impressive casting coups in the past, though, so it really doesn’t seem out of the question for him to appear in the franchise somewhere for a quick cameo or maybe even in another role.

Do you have any thoughts on how Wolverine should be portrayed in the MCU, though? Join the conversation in the usual place.