Hugh Jackman Blames Scarlett Johansson For His Feud With Ryan Reynolds

What the world really needs is either a buddy movie or a straight-up comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, because based on their long-running online feud that seems to have been going on forever, the two would no doubt generate plenty of laughs. The actors first met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine over a decade ago, and that remains the one and only time that they’ve worked together, with Hollywood definitely missing a trick by not reuniting them on the big screen.

Jackman and Reynolds have been trolling each other online for so long now that a lot of people aren’t sure how the tongue-in-cheek feud between the two even started, but they still get a kick out of the constant jabs being traded between them. Whether it be making fun of each other’s movies, cracking jokes about being awarded the title of Sexiest Man Alive or just some good old-fashioned digs at one another’s expense, the frequent truces never seem to last very long.

Hugh Jackman Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over Free Guy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent interview, Jackman was asked about the decade-long rivalry between the two, and he surprisingly revealed that Scarlett Johansson is the one to blame, before Reynolds took things to an entirely new level with his frequent mocking of Wolverine in the first Deadpool movie.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to tease him because I was very close friends with Scarlett Johansson, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on the set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching’. And we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

Jackman and Johansson must have clearly formed a close bond after working together twice in 2006 on Woody Allen’s Scoop and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, but the actress would have had no clue that she would be the catalyst for a feud between two of the biggest stars in Hollywood that’s still going all these years later, especially given that she and Ryan Reynolds divorced nine years ago.