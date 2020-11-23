Hulk Hogan Endorses Chris Hemsworth Playing Him In Netflix Movie

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to getting jacked for a movie role as virtually his entire career has demonstrated, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor is going to have to get more ripped than ever before to convince as professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in Netflix’s upcoming biopic. Grapplers were essentially the superheroes of their time back in Hogan’s heyday, squeezing themselves into skintight spandex and boasting bulging muscles that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a comic book.

The Australian actor is currently hard at work training for his return as the Odinson in Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder, and based on a recent image that he posted online, Thor is coming back to the big screen bigger than ever, with co-star Chris Pratt asking him to cut down on the workouts in the fear that it’ll make him look bad when Star-Lord stands shoulder to shoulder with the massive Asgardian.

There’s still no start date or even a director attached to the Hulk Hogan biopic yet, but the moustachioed legend of the squared circle has already firmly endorsed Hemsworth as being more than qualified to portray him in the movie, as you can see below.

He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH pic.twitter.com/q6LLfWUGgL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020

The physical transformation is one thing, but perhaps the most interesting aspect of Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan is how he’ll pull off his signature look of a thick handlebar mustache coupled with a mullet that’s all business in the back with absolutely nothing on top while dressed head to toe in garish yellow. The biopic more than likely isn’t going to be an intimate character study in the vein of Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, but it remains a project definitely worth keeping an eye on regardless.