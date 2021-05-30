Hulk Will Reportedly Continue Experimenting With Time Travel

Time travel is a tricky thing to introduce into any long-running franchise that wasn’t specifically focused on the concept, and it opens itself up to intense scrutiny from fans who dissect every aspect of the mythology including the logistics, not to mention the very real danger it could eventually devolve into a storytelling crutch used to paper over narrative cracks and continue churning out new content by explaining it all away with the old ‘because time travel’ excuse.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be leaning into the multiverse across its Phase Four slate, but Avengers: Endgame made it clear that time travel is very much in play, with upcoming Disney Plus series Loki set to double down on that notion by sending Tom Hiddleston’s God of on an adventure that’s set to have huge ramifications for the entire shared mythology.

It was Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk who cracked the formula in Endgame with a little help from genius billionaire playboy philanthropist and fellow Science Bro Tony Stark, and we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in active development for Anthony Mackie to star long before it was confirmed – that Bruce Banner might not be done tinkering just yet.

According to our intel, Hulk will continue dabbling in time travel at some point in the future, although it won’t be happening in his next MCU outing given that he’s lending support to Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in half-hour legal comedy She-Hulk on Disney Plus. After that, though, anything can happen in a superhero series, especially when the multiverse will be making its presence felt. As one of the franchise’s smartest figures who can’t contractually headline his own movie, it would make sense for Banner to keep tinkering away in the background to keep him occupied in between appearances.