‘I build franchises in the bedroom’: Dwayne Johnson’s mastery of the ‘horizontal hula’ is something we’d rather not know

His self-proclaimed nickname of “Franchise Viagra” has taken on an entirely different meaning after Dwayne Johnson decided to share way too much information about his antics in the boudoir during a recent interview.

Having built his reputation in the industry on the back of dragging The Mummy, G.I. Joe, Jumanji, Fast & Furious, and Journey properties to new heights at the box office thanks largely to his name value and bankability, it’s hard to argue with the moniker. Or it was, until DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam came along and blew holes in his bulletproof armor of earning power.

The last thing anyone really wanted to hear was Johnson discussing the size of his… well, the size of his Johnson, but he’s only gone and done it anyway after posting a new clip from his appearance on The Pivot to his Instagram page. When asked what he was best at, The Rock didn’t waste any time in proclaiming that he’s a superior lover to a fighter, confirming his adoration for the “horizontal hula,” but not before adding “Hey I build franchises in the bedroom okay?”

Technically he’s got a point when he’s a father of three, with oldest daughter Simone currently blazing a trail of her own as the first fourth-generation professional wrestler in WWE history, where she’s trying to carve out her own reputation without having to rely on her very famous old man’s name.

Capping things off by referring to himself as “a monster” in an area of his body you can probably figure out for yourself, we didn’t really need to know all of this, but it’s out there and we’ve got no choice but to deal with it.