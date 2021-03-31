Home / movies

The Internet Is Celebrating Ewan McGregor’s Birthday

By 2 hours ago
Happy birthday, Ewan McGregor! The prolific Scottish actor turns 50 years old today and his many fans are celebrating the occasion by sharing their love for the star on social media. Of course, McGregor’s career really took off after his big break in 1996’s Trainspotting, with the next 25 years bringing too many iconic roles to mention, but let’s give it a go.

You’ve seen him in the likes of Moulin Rouge!, Christopher Robin, Doctor Sleep, Birds of Prey and, of course, the Star Wars franchise, with the actor taking over from Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi from 1999’s The Phantom Menace onward. As everybody knows by now, he’s set to reprise his role 16 years after last playing the part in his own Disney Plus TV series, too, which is just gearing up to start shooting. And fans are sharing their excitement for more of McGregor’s Obi-Wan on his birthday.

You gotta love how much he enjoys playing the part.

They said what they said.

“The most beautiful beard in the galaxy.”

No one’s believing that he’s actually 50, though.

Here’s Ewan McGregor talking about sea otters to make your day better.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo
Now that’s one heck of a career.

And here’s an update from the actor himself on his big day. It seems he got his birthday off to a special start by riding a unicycle! Plus, Star Wars fans, take note, as this is our first glimpse at the beard he’ll be sporting in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show.

The series will be set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, picking up with “Ben” Kenobi watching over the young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin/Darth Vader, with Joel Edgerton reprising his role from the prequels as Uncle Lars. The rest of the cast, meanwhile, includes Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Indira Varma. With production just about to kick off, we can probably expect Obi-Wan to arrive sometime next year.

For now, happy birthday, Ewan McGregor! May the force be with you.

