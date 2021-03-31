The Internet Is Celebrating Ewan McGregor’s Birthday

Happy birthday, Ewan McGregor! The prolific Scottish actor turns 50 years old today and his many fans are celebrating the occasion by sharing their love for the star on social media. Of course, McGregor’s career really took off after his big break in 1996’s Trainspotting, with the next 25 years bringing too many iconic roles to mention, but let’s give it a go.

You’ve seen him in the likes of Moulin Rouge!, Christopher Robin, Doctor Sleep, Birds of Prey and, of course, the Star Wars franchise, with the actor taking over from Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi from 1999’s The Phantom Menace onward. As everybody knows by now, he’s set to reprise his role 16 years after last playing the part in his own Disney Plus TV series, too, which is just gearing up to start shooting. And fans are sharing their excitement for more of McGregor’s Obi-Wan on his birthday.

Happy Birthday Ewan McGregor! Aka Obi-Wan. I’m excited for the show. It’s also my birthday too. 😅😅. pic.twitter.com/YcqLqLzBJ8 — Yogo Base || SW Celebration 2022?? (@Yogo_Base) March 31, 2021

Happy Birthday Ewan McGregor you absolute legend. I can't wait to see him as Obi-Wan once more, he definitely deserves his own star wars show. pic.twitter.com/WDicoQsTIz — 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗯 (@_Jac_Obi_) March 31, 2021

Happy 50th Birthday to Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor! pic.twitter.com/skKMte8XqW — Quentin Hiller (@MBrick765) March 31, 2021

On this day in #StarWars history, the great Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, was born 50 years ago. Set to reprise his iconic role in the upcoming @disneyplus series, Ewan has now been involved with Star Wars for almost 25 years. Happy Birthday!! pic.twitter.com/LwtnJd4XtJ — Talkin' Tauntauns: A Star Wars Podcast (@TalkinTauntauns) March 31, 2021

Happy birthday to Obi-Wan Kenobi himself Ewan McGregor! May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/TwX5PE8E6w — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 31, 2021

You gotta love how much he enjoys playing the part.

Happy Birthday to the legend himself Ewan McGregor!!! I think that it's apparent what his favourite role has been. pic.twitter.com/4bHyuiRPrX — Pokemonfan898 (@pokemonfan898) March 31, 2021

They said what they said.

happy birthday to the man who gave us the best version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/j0oUOG2JGy — the negotiator (@__jediknight) March 31, 2021

“The most beautiful beard in the galaxy.”

Happy Birthday to the most Beautiful beard in the Galaxy!

Ewan McGregor has his 50th birthday today

All the best and stay healthy pic.twitter.com/b7f5Lw01k7 — Batryk Puchta (@Patryk62396678) March 31, 2021

No one’s believing that he’s actually 50, though.

no way ewan mcgregor has just turned 50 when he looks like he's still living his 30s but anyway happy birthday to the scottish excellence 🎉 — angela (@imitationbeauty) March 31, 2021

Here’s Ewan McGregor talking about sea otters to make your day better.

blessing the tl with ewan mcgregor talking about sea otters, in honor of his birthday pic.twitter.com/7QSO9HMMlp — alex (@atonem3nt) March 31, 2021

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now that’s one heck of a career.

Happy birthday to Ewan McGregor! pic.twitter.com/UJ8Qxk8A9F — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) March 31, 2021

And here’s an update from the actor himself on his big day. It seems he got his birthday off to a special start by riding a unicycle! Plus, Star Wars fans, take note, as this is our first glimpse at the beard he’ll be sporting in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show.

#EwanMcGregor is unicycling into his 50th birthday. This is why we love him so. And yes, we finally get to see the #ObiWanKenobi beard. 👀 #BeardWatch Thanks to his daughter Clara McGregor on Instagram 📸https://t.co/FVy1xzSJyH pic.twitter.com/2L4Wu4x0xf — Ewan McGregor Daily (@EwanDaily) March 30, 2021

The series will be set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, picking up with “Ben” Kenobi watching over the young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin/Darth Vader, with Joel Edgerton reprising his role from the prequels as Uncle Lars. The rest of the cast, meanwhile, includes Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Indira Varma. With production just about to kick off, we can probably expect Obi-Wan to arrive sometime next year.

For now, happy birthday, Ewan McGregor! May the force be with you.