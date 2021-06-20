Home / movies

The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Anthony Mackie For Bucky And Sam Comments

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

It was only recently that internet users were flooding social media with glowing tributes to Anthony Mackie as they celebrated the one-month anniversary of Sam Wilson becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America in the final episode of Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he’s now become the latest target of cancel culture.

The actor has been labeled as a homophobe by certain sections of the online community for comments he made in regards to the platonic relationship between Sam and Bucky Barnes. Quite how we reached that point is up for debate when Mackie never said anything negative directly about the community, but rather outlined that the implications of homosexuality between the two are both potentially exploitative and indicative of a larger problem in the industry where platonic male friendships struggle to be realized without some sort of overt romantic undertones being hinted at, whether through accident or design.

That being said, it didn’t take long for Twitter to come out all guns blazing and demand that he become the latest addition to a list of canceled MCU stars that numbers…. well, nobody actually, but you get the point, and you can also check out some of the reactions below.

There’s no malicious intent on Anthony Mackie‘s part, and from a rational perspective you completely understand what he’s getting at, but the way he worded his comments could’ve been better, which has led to them being construed as an attack. Of course, the furors swirling around MCU alumni Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and even co-star Stan have long since blown over without any repercussions for any of the aforementioned names, and this one will no doubt follow suit.

