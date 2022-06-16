Is Henry Cavill teasing or trolling by lovingly gazing at James Bond’s favored wheels?

Henry Cavill would love to play James Bond, and he knows that you’d love to see him play James Bond, too.

The actor has never been shy in stating his desire to throw on the tux, indulge in a shaken-not-stirred martini, all while saving the world with the help of some fancy gadgets. He came agonizingly close when Casino Royale was casting, but now that Daniel Craig is out of the picture following No Time to Die, the role is wide open once again.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have confirmed the hiring process is set to get underway before the end of the year, so it’s hardly a coincidence that Cavill’s latest Instagram story has seen him gaze lovingly at an Aston Martin DB5, which has long since been established as 007’s preferred set of wheels.

Henry Cavill's not so subtle Bond reference in his latest video… pic.twitter.com/SXJDrqDrOK — Olly Gibbs (@OllyGibbs) June 16, 2022

Sure, it’s a promo video for his collaboration with still and sparkling drinks firm No. 1 Botanicals, but everyone involved knew exactly what they were doing when they had The Witcher and Man of Steel star make eyes at the motorcar. Having been at the top of the wish-list for what feels like forever, the chances of Cavill landing the gig are the highest they’ve ever been, and doesn’t he just know it.

Obviously, he could always be trolling everyone, but it’s a nice little bit of self-aware marketing either way. A lot of people will be disappointed if Cavill isn’t the next James Bond, but maybe none more so than the man himself.