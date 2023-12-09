Is ‘The Mummy 4’ releasing in 2025 and will it star Brendan Fraser? The rumors, explained

I don't know about you, but I am ready to see those mummified soldiers again.

After spending years in obscurity, Brendan Fraser has reclaimed his throne and revitalized his career by proving his mettle as an exceptional actor. So, it was only a matter of time before the discussion around The Mummy 4 also resumed and it finally has.

But not in the way long-time fans of Rick and Eve would have wanted.

It all started when a poster for the said sequel started doing the rounds on social media.

‘THE MUMMY 4’ is currently in development… pic.twitter.com/CygoZrHlJj — My Movie HQ (@MyMovieHQ) December 6, 2023

Not very professional-looking, but an accompanying logline for The Mummy 4, the lingering hope in hearts wanting to see the franchise back to life, and excitement at seeing Rachel Weisz returning as Evelyn proved to be a lethal combination as many readily accepted the “announcement.” The logline in question stated the film, supposed to come out in 2025, is going to be “a gripping tale of family, danger, and the unyielding pursuit of hope” as Rick and Eve would have to embark on yet another impromptu adventure – to rescue their son from the “malevolent forces” that have been holding him captive for the last three years.

And what are these so-called evil entities hiding and what was Alex seeking? The “Fountain of the Persian Knights.” Ooh, sounds so enticing and very much in line with the first three The Mummy films. But sadly, there are no such plans in place. Neither Universal Pictures nor any of the supposed star cast of the “film” has made any official announcements.

With Fraser’s revived fame in the background and 2017’s The Mummy (starring Tom Cruise), Universal flaunting every single step of the sequel – if it is ever made – would be a no-brainer, especially if the studio does manage to rope in Weisz whose absence and replacement in the third film contributed to the negative reviews it garnered.

Disappointing, we know. But what it’s worth, this fake news does put The Mummy 4 back on the map, and with Fraser already ready to come back as the bold Rick O’Connell, Universal might finally see the never-ending love fans still have for the franchise.