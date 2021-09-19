Is Tokyo Revengers Finished?

Tokyo Revengers has swiftly become a sleeper hit. The series has quickly attracted a large fanbase due to its fascinating plot and intriguing characters.

However, fans are desperate to know if there will be more Tokyo Revengers coming soon.

What is Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers started life as a manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. Written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, it follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a young man with little hope in life. Things get even worse when he learns that his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her little brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang.

However, when Takemichi gets hit by a train, he finds himself 12 years in the past. He tells Naoto what will happen, but when the pair shake hands, Takemichi returns to the future. In this future, Naoto survived and became a detective, but Hinata was still killed. Whenever Takemichi and Naoto hold hands, Takemichi goes back in time again. With this knowledge, Takemichi goes back and forth through time, trying to fix the present.

The series proved popular enough to get an anime adaptation produced by Liden Films. This anime was licensed by Crunchyroll, who broadcast it in America.

It also got turned into a live-action film directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa. Takumi Kitamura plays the lead role of Takemichi Hanagaki, with Yosuke Sugino playing Naoto Tachibana. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused issues for the film, pushing it back from October 9th, 2020, to 2021.

Will There Be More Tokyo Revengers?

In June 2021, Ken Wakui announced the manga had entered its final arc. This means that while Tokyo Revengers isn’t done yet, it should be complete very soon. However, fans who prefer to read collected volumes will likely have to wait a while, as there is a delay between chapters being released in magazines and coming out as collected volumes.

The current season of the anime is going to be releasing new episodes until September. However, it is currently unknown if the anime will get a second season.

While there hasn’t been an announcement about a second season, it does seem likely that there will be one. Tokyo Revengers’ popularity, combined with the fact that the anime still has plenty of manga to adapt, makes it unlikely that a studio will simply leave money on the table by not continuing the series.

Until there is an official announcement, we can only guess. Hopefully the anime’s renewal will be announced as the current series comes to a close.