‘It Follows’ sequel cast, potential release window, and more

Few horror movies of the past decade have left as big of an impact as 2014’s It Follows. With a sequel in the works, it raises a lot of questions, such as what the title will be, for one.

It’s now official that the indie film by David Robert Mitchell with as much creativity as sheer terror will be getting a long-awaited follow-up, called They Follow. However, what will the movie be about, when will it be released and are there any actors returning from the first film?

In case you missed It Follows, it took the “spooky curse” subgenre of horror, if you can call it that, and turned it on its head. The premise centers on a sexually transmitted entity that follows its victims wherever they go. But the terrifying part is, the entity could appear as anyone at anytime, including a number of very terrifying individuals. The only way to lift the curse? Pass it on to someone else.

They Follow cast, director, and release window

It’s everywhere.



THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU — NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023

So far, what we know about They Follow is that Mitchell is returning to write and direct, with star Maika Monroe also coming back to reprise her role as Jay Height from the first film. We know it is coming out from Oscar-winning production company Neon, who produced 2019’s Parasite, and that They Follow‘s principal photography will begin in 2024, according to Variety.

Other than that, the finer details about the plot of the film, other cast members joining Monroe, and a hard release date remain a mystery. However, we can at least make guesses about what They Follow will be about based on the title alone. For instance, maybe there is more than one entity this time. The motto seen on They Follow‘s poster seems to support this, “It’s Everywhere.” Conversely, the plot could be related to Jay and her group of friends tracing the entity’s origin.

Whatever the case, it seems certain at this point that They Follow won’t release until late 2024 at the earliest, possibly even sometime thereafter.