‘It won’t be like six months later’: A billion-dollar franchise with a definitive ending that was abandoned days later hints at what’s to come

You’ve got to wonder what the point was in crafting a so-called “definitive” ending for Keanu Reeves’ title hero in John Wick: Chapter 4, when all it took was a matter of days before the key creatives openly admitted that another entry in the iconic action franchise was virtually guaranteed to happen.

Presumably, director Chad Stahelski and his leading man weren’t entertaining the notion of a Chapter 5 when they called it a wrap on the latest installment – which pushed the property past the billion-dollar mark at the box office – but that doesn’t hold much water either when you remember the two of them were originally set to shoot back-to-back, so a fifth outing was always on the cards.

via Lionsgate

Of course, nobody was buying it for a second that John Wick really was dead, and that sentiment is only furthered by longtime producer Basil Iwanyk becoming the latest key figure in the gun-toting saga to confirm to ScreenRant that Chapter 5 is a lot more likely to happen than not.

“So I think that what I love about the end of John Wick 4 is, if this means that there’s never another John Wick movie, it’s a nice elegant way of ending it, right? If there is another John Wick movie, which I do believe there will be, we don’t know what it is yet, but I do believe. I do feel like it will be a completely other book. If these movies were four chapters, you kind of blame it on the metaphor. The next John Wick will be another book. It won’t be like six months later from John Wick 4. We just don’t know what that is. But we all love spending time together, and we love the process.”

Prequel series The Continental explored the mythology in greater detail, while next year’s spin-off Ballerina will further the universe in the present day, which will set the stage nicely for Chapter 5 when it gets announced to the surprise of not a single soul, and then sets about explaining how the title hero faked his own death.