‘It’s Always Sunny’ star suggests the Paddy’s gang for ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Ever since Jon Watts abruptly exited the director’s chair in order to take a breather from the superhero genre, speculation has run rampant about the who, what, when, where, and why of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Next weekend just happens to see Marvel Studios returning to Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years, so fans understandably have their hopes set pretty high that major news is incoming. Whether that’s a director, a cast, production start date, or release window remains up for debate, but Kevin Feige is famed for pulling out all of the stops to send the people home happy.

Over the weekend, social media supporters have been pitching their preferred ensemble and director for Fantastic Four, and while the majority of suggestions have been taking the task very seriously, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney weighed in with a pitch that we’d love to see happen.

Here's How John Krasinski Could Look In Fantastic Four Reboot

Touting Werner Herzog as the person to bring It’s Always Sunny in the Baxter Building to the big screen is a genius flourish, and while we can only dream of such things becoming a reality, would it be too much to start a petition demanding it become a future episode of What If…?.

After all, Marvel, Disney Plus and It’s Always Sunny‘s home network FXX are all owned by the same company, Glenn Howerton is familiar with James Gunn having been the second choice for Star-Lord when Guardians of the Galaxy was casting, and McElhenney could easily get a direct line through to Feige via his close buddy and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds.